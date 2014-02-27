Ground Beef and Cabbage Casserole

This is a proven family favorite. Tastes a lot like stuffed cabbage but much easier. If you do not tell them cabbage is included, they will not know what hit them until after they tell you they love it! Texas Pete® hot sauce is a good way to spice it up a bit on your plate.

By Paul

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs 20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 50 mins
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray a casserole dish with cooking spray.

  • Place diced tomatoes in a colander over a bowl. Let drain and retain the juice.

  • Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Drain and discard most of the grease from the skillet.

  • Cook onions in the remaining grease over medium-low heat until the onion is soft and beginning caramelize, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and add to the beef with drained tomatoes and condensed soup. Add some tomato juice if necessary to thin the mixture slightly.

  • Place the cabbage in the prepared casserole dish, mounding it in the middle. Pour beef mixture over top and cover tightly with foil.

  • Bake in the oven for 1 hour. Remove the foil and bake for 1 more hour. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 20 minutes or so before serving. Serve hot.

Cook's Note:

Can be prepared ahead and warmed. This casserole is always better the second day. Can cut into serving sizes and wrap in plastic wrap, put in a freezer bag, and freeze for later use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 19g; cholesterol 69.6mg; sodium 902.1mg. Full Nutrition
