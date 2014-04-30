Sausage, Potato, and Egg Casserole

This recipe is very conducive to additions or modifications of ingredients for variety. I make this large quantity because leftovers freeze well for future meals.

By judy2304

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 11x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease an 11x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Place cubed potatoes in a large microwave-safe bowl and partially cover with a lid. Microwave on high for 4 minutes. Remove from the microwave and spread on the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir breakfast and chorizo sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease. Add bell peppers, onion, and mushrooms. Saute until bell peppers and onion are softened, about 5 minutes. Spread mixture over the potatoes.

  • Beat eggs in a bowl and add milk. Pour beaten eggs over everything in the baking dish and move around a bit with a spoon to evenly disperse. Sprinkle Cheddar cheese over top until well covered. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake until egg is set, about 1 more hour. If cheese starts to brown too much, cover again with foil for the rest of the baking time.

Cook's Note:

Cubed baked ham, cooked chopped bacon, fresh spinach, and broccoli also work well in this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 28.3g; cholesterol 363.1mg; sodium 911.9mg. Full Nutrition
