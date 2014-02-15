Layered Chocolate-Peanut Butter Pie

This is a new recipe that I made for my wife because she was could not find one she liked. Everyone who has tasted it loved it. I hope that I have documented enough of it for other people to try it.

By Russell Barton

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs 45 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chocolate chips in the top of a double boiler over simmering water. Stir frequently, scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching, until chocolate is melted, about 5 minutes.

  • Take 2/3 cup of the chocolate and place between wax or parchment paper. Roll it very thin until it is the size of a 9-inch pie; cool for 2 minutes in the refrigerator (it should still be flexible). Take off one side of paper and press into the pie crust. Cool further in the refrigerator, about 10 minutes; remove the other side of the parchment/wax paper.

  • Whip cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla extract together in a bowl; split into 2. Take the first mixture and add peanut butter and 1 cup whipped topping. Place this into the prepared pie crust and cool in the freezer until set, about 1 hour.

  • Add 2/3 cup of the chocolate mixture and 1 cup whipped topping to the second cream cheese mixture. Place this into the prepared pie crust and cool in the freezer until set, about 1 hour.

  • Take another 2/3 cup chocolate mixture and place in wax or parchment paper. Roll it thin until it is the size of the pie. Cool for 2 minutes, until solid but flexible. Remove 1 side of the parchment paper and place this over. Shape and place it back into the freezer until firm, about 30 minutes. Remove the other paper.

  • Top with the remaining whipped topping. Add a little water to any remaining chocolate mixture until you can drizzle it onto the pie; drizzle and serve.

Cook's Notes:

You can use Truvia(R) instead of regular white sugar.

Taste each mixture to make sure it is sweet enough for your individual liking. I tend to like mine with a richer, less sweet, taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
801 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 58.1g; fat 61.2g; cholesterol 76.1mg; sodium 530.2mg. Full Nutrition
