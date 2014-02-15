Layered Chocolate-Peanut Butter Pie
This is a new recipe that I made for my wife because she was could not find one she liked. Everyone who has tasted it loved it. I hope that I have documented enough of it for other people to try it.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can use Truvia(R) instead of regular white sugar.
Taste each mixture to make sure it is sweet enough for your individual liking. I tend to like mine with a richer, less sweet, taste.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
801 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 58.1g; fat 61.2g; cholesterol 76.1mg; sodium 530.2mg. Full Nutrition