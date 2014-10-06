Vegetarian Breakfast Casserole with Hash Browns

This is an easy and flavorful dish that looks beautiful and is great for special occasions or everyday eating. I use any variety of ingredients. The below recipe is my family's favorite combination. Serve with fruit and a green salad for a healthy start!

By Jones

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9 1/2-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Press hash browns into the bottom and up the sides of the prepared dish. Spray with cooking spray and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned and crisp all over, 35 to 45 minutes. Note that the top edges will brown very quickly and become very dark; you can cut that away it it becomes too dark.

  • When the hash browns are baking, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook until soft and translucent, 5 to 10 minutes. Add thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; cook for 1 minute. Add sausage; cook and stir until crumbly and brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Add bell pepper and mushrooms; cook until mushrooms are tender, about 10 minutes. Drain any excess liquid from the skillet.

  • Remove hash browns from the oven. Scoop veggie mixture on top.

  • Combine 4 eggs and 2 egg whites in a bowl with Cheddar cheese and hot sauce. Mix until eggs just come together without being frothy. Pour over veggie mixture and spread evenly.

  • Return to the oven and bake until eggs are just set, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and spread sliced tomato over top. Lightly season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with parsley. Return to the oven for 1 minute.

  • Slide a spatula around the edges and slice into 8 pieces. Serve hot.

Cook's Notes:

You can use 5 roasted, cooled potatoes in place of hash browns. Any fresh herbs work in place of parsley (sage, oregano, thyme).

You can use meat sausage if not serving to vegetarians.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 115.2mg; sodium 408.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022