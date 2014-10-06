Vegetarian Breakfast Casserole with Hash Browns
This is an easy and flavorful dish that looks beautiful and is great for special occasions or everyday eating. I use any variety of ingredients. The below recipe is my family's favorite combination. Serve with fruit and a green salad for a healthy start!
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can use 5 roasted, cooled potatoes in place of hash browns. Any fresh herbs work in place of parsley (sage, oregano, thyme).
You can use meat sausage if not serving to vegetarians.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 115.2mg; sodium 408.4mg. Full Nutrition