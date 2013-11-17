Vodka Pie Crust Dough

This dough is a little difficult to work with, but it's worth the effort. A quality potato-based vodka eliminates any after taste in the finished pastry. It bakes up into absolutely the best-tasting pastry crust you will ever try!

By Mike Zenk

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 9-inch pie crusts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut butter into 1/2 tablespoon-sized chunks. Arrange on a plate and freeze until hard, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Sift flour into the bowl of a food processor. Add sugar, salt, and baking powder. Add 1/2 of the frozen butter pieces and mix until incorporated. Add the remaining butter pieces and pulse briefly until pea-sized chunks are visible; do not overmix.

  • Transfer dough to a mixing bowl and add ice water and vodka. Mix with a hand pastry blender just until a crumbly dough forms. Use your hands to compress the crumbs into a single ball of dough. Divide dough in half then roll each half into a balls wrap in plastic, and press flat into a disc. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.

  • To use: remove from the refrigerator and roll each dough between 2 sheets of waxed paper; dough will be fairly sticky. Bake as directed for any pie recipe you are following.

Cook's Notes:

As with all pastry dough, the secret is keep it cold!

I use salted butter because that is what my local market sells. If using unsalted butter, simply increase the salt added to 1 teaspoon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 17.3g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 38.1mg; sodium 183mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022