Banoffee Pie
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 431
% Daily Value *
protein: 3g 6 %
carbohydrates: 43g 14 %
dietary fiber: 1.5g 6 %
sugars: 16.6g
fat: 28.7g 44 %
saturated fat: 15.1g 76 %
cholesterol: 81.7mg 27 %
vitamin a iu: 1134IU 23 %
niacin equivalents: 1.5mg 11 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 10 %
vitamin c: 3.6mg 6 %
folate: 16.5mcg 4 %
calcium: 57.3mg 6 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 20.4mg 7 %
potassium: 219mg 6 %
sodium: 246.3mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 258.3
