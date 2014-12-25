Banoffee Pie

A wonderfully sweet but light dessert.

By Seth Stockmeister

prep:
20 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a whisk and mixing bowl in the freezer to cool, 10 to 20 minutes.

  • Place bananas in the bottom of the pie crust and drizzle 5 ounces caramel syrup over top. Reserve remaining caramel syrup for garnish.

  • Remove whisk and mixing bowl from the freezer. Place whipping cream, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla in the chilled bowl. Mix rapidly with the whisk until peaks form leaving a stiff whipped cream; do not overmix.

  • Spread whipped topping over the bananas and pie crust. Drizzle remaining caramel over top in a circular or zigzag motion for effect. Place in the refrigerator or freezer until whipped topping has firmed up, 15 to 30 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

For a choco-banofee use chocolate syrup as well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
431 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 43g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 81.7mg; sodium 246.3mg. Full Nutrition
