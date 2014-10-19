Apple-Pear Cobbler

After trying recipe after recipe for cobblers that were simply too sweet, I put this together. It's sweetened with honey and a little brown sugar that enhances the apples and pears, rather than smother their flavor.

By FujoshiFangirl

prep:
40 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cobbler
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Layer the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking pan with pears; it will take 2 to 3 pears. Set remaining pear slices aside.

  • Combine apples and lemon juice in a medium mixing bowl; toss to coat.

  • Stir honey, ginger, water, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cornstarch together in a small mixing bowl. Add to the apples and toss until apples are coated. Scoop mixture into the baking pan and spread evenly over the layer of pear slices. Reserve any liquid from the mixing bowl.

  • Layer remaining pears over the apples, then drizzle the reserved liquid evenly over top.

  • Combine oats, flour, and brown sugar for topping in a bowl. Mix in coconut oil, then almonds; stir until combined. Crumble topping evenly over the pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown, about 40 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use pecan pieces or walnuts in place of sliced almonds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 11.9g; sodium 4.9mg. Full Nutrition
