Nutella®-Oreo® Cheesecake
Simple, easy, no-bake Nutella® cheesecake with Oreos®. Freeze at least 3 hours or better yet over night and serve cold. Start with thin slices with with this bad boy, and share with others.
Ingredients
16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
I use a food processor to break graham crackers into crumbs.
Use between 3/4 cup to 1 cup of Nutella(R). Don't overdue the Nutella(R) otherwise you'll end up with one really rich cheesecake!
Wanna really have some fun with this pie? Add banana slices into the Oreo(R) crumb mixture.
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of Oreos(R). The actual amount consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
477 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 41.3g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 81.7mg; sodium 274.6mg. Full Nutrition