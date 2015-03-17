Nutella®-Oreo® Cheesecake

Simple, easy, no-bake Nutella® cheesecake with Oreos®. Freeze at least 3 hours or better yet over night and serve cold. Start with thin slices with with this bad boy, and share with others.

By alfons1313

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9-inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Filling:

Directions

  • Prepare crust: Mix graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, and cinnamon together in a bowl with your hands. Add melted butter and mix with a spoon or hand mixer until combined. If mixture seems too dry, add up to 1/4 cup more melted butter. Press mixture evenly into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Chill in the freezer for at least 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare filling: Beat cream cheese and lemon juice in a stand mixer until soft. Add whipping cream and continue beating until mixture becomes thick. Mix in sugar until stiff. Separate mixture into equal amounts in 2 bowls.

  • Crush 18 sandwich cookies and fold them into one bowl of filling; spread this mixture evenly over the chilled crust. Place in the freezer for 30 minutes. Reserve remaining cookies for another use.

  • Mix chocolate-hazelnut spread in the second bowl of filling. Spread evenly over chilled cookie layer. Cover and freeze for 3 to 8 hours.

  • Slice thinly and serve cold.

Cook's Notes:

I use a food processor to break graham crackers into crumbs.

Use between 3/4 cup to 1 cup of Nutella(R). Don't overdue the Nutella(R) otherwise you'll end up with one really rich cheesecake!

Wanna really have some fun with this pie? Add banana slices into the Oreo(R) crumb mixture.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of Oreos(R). The actual amount consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
477 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 41.3g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 81.7mg; sodium 274.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022