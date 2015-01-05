Green Chile Enchiladas with Leftover Turkey

This is such an easy enchilada dish to make and a great use for leftover turkey. It's also very easy to adapt to different tastes just by changing an ingredient or two.

By cherylcobbs

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 enchiladas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix shredded turkey with 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup salsa, 1/2 package Cheddar cheese, and 1/2 package of Monterey Jack cheese in a bowl until well combined. Fill tortillas evenly with turkey mixture, roll up into enchiladas, and place in a 9x13-inch pan.

  • Mix remaining sour cream and salsa together and pour over enchiladas. Top with remaining Cheddar and Monterey Jack.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is bubbly and enchiladas are heated through, 30 to 40 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Feel free to substitute dark turkey meat or a combination of dark and white meat for the turkey breast.

You can use a spicier salsa if desired, and Colby Jack or pepper Jack for Monterey Jack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
887 calories; protein 42.1g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 58.7g; cholesterol 164.2mg; sodium 1541.9mg. Full Nutrition
