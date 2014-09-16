Almond-Breaded Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant "breaded" with a ground almond, flaxseed meal, and oatmeal mix. I was really impressed how the breading came out. The slices were good enough to eat on their own!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
If you don't have Italian seasoning just mix dried spices like thyme, oregano, and basil to your liking. I probably use more than most people.
Any finely ground nut would work for the ground almonds.
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading mixture. The actual amount used and consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
1002 calories; protein 51.2g; carbohydrates 61.8g; fat 65.9g; cholesterol 133.5mg; sodium 1710.4mg. Full Nutrition