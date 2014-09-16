Almond-Breaded Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant "breaded" with a ground almond, flaxseed meal, and oatmeal mix. I was really impressed how the breading came out. The slices were good enough to eat on their own!

By MarkC

prep:
35 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel eggplant. Cut into 1 1/2-inch wide by 1/4-inch thick slices. Sprinkle slices with sea salt, transfer to a colander, and let sweat for at least 30 minutes. Pat slices dry.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Set out 2 baking sheets.

  • Beat eggs in a wide bowl. Mix ground almonds, flaxseed meal, oats, Italian seasoning, and salt together in a bowl until well combined, then transfer 1/2 of the mixture to a large plate.

  • Dip eggplant slices in egg wash until completely covered. Allow excess to drain off, then dip in ground almond mixture until coated on both sides, adding more almond mixture to the plate as needed. Place on the baking sheets in a single layer.

  • Bake one sheet at a time in the preheated oven for 14 to 16 minutes, flipping slices halfway through.

  • Mix spaghetti sauce, tomatoes, onion, bell peppers, and zucchini together in a large bowl. Spread some sauce in the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking pan. Place a single layer of eggplant on top of the sauce, then sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Repeat layering with sauce, eggplant, and cheeses. Sprinkle basil and Italian seasoning on top.

  • Return to the oven and bake until cheese is golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

If you don't have Italian seasoning just mix dried spices like thyme, oregano, and basil to your liking. I probably use more than most people.

Any finely ground nut would work for the ground almonds.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading mixture. The actual amount used and consumed will vary.

Per Serving:
1002 calories; protein 51.2g; carbohydrates 61.8g; fat 65.9g; cholesterol 133.5mg; sodium 1710.4mg. Full Nutrition
