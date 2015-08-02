Pesto Delicato di Camogli
I discovered this recipe when on vacation in Camogli, Liguria in Italy. Traditional pesto without garlic is made in a pestle and mortar. This raw sauce is tossed with fresh green beans cooked with fresh trofie pasta. If you can't find the twisty trofie pasta, use any fresh pasta-even linguine.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 12.7mg; sodium 780.1mg. Full Nutrition