Pesto Delicato di Camogli

I discovered this recipe when on vacation in Camogli, Liguria in Italy. Traditional pesto without garlic is made in a pestle and mortar. This raw sauce is tossed with fresh green beans cooked with fresh trofie pasta. If you can't find the twisty trofie pasta, use any fresh pasta-even linguine.

By Buckwheat Queen

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add pine nuts to a large mortar and pestle and crush until a past forms, about 2 minutes. Add 1/4 of the basil leaves and begin to crush and grind the basil leaves until they have begun to release their oil and leaves begin to break apart. Add another 1/4 of the basil leaves and the salt. Crush and grind the added leaves and the salt. Continue this until all the basil leaves have been added and crushed; turning into a paste.

  • Add the Parmesan and Pecorino cheeses and mix with a wooden spoon. Once well combined, add the oil little-by-little until a creamy paste has been achieved.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add fresh trofie pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain. Mix in pesto sauce, adding a bit more olive oil if needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 12.7mg; sodium 780.1mg. Full Nutrition
