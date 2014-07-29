Mushroom, Shrimp, and Winter Melon Soup

With the refreshing taste of winter melon and umami from dried shiitake mushrooms and shrimp, this soup is a perfect mushroom recipe, especially for summer!

By nukuien

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine mushrooms and water in a bowl. Let sit until mushrooms are soft, at least 15 minutes. Drain mushrooms and reserve 2 cups soaking water.

  • Soak shrimp in salt water. Peel, then soak again in salt water. Drain and blot dry.

  • Heat sunflower oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add shrimp and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove from the heat.

  • Put winter melon, mushrooms, and bamboo shoots in a pan with the reserved soaking water, sake, chicken bouillon, and ginger. Cook over medium heat, skimming any foam that rises to the top, until winter melon is transparent, about 10 minutes.

  • Divide shrimp between 2 bowls. Ladle soup over top. Add lemon and cilantro and season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 35.3g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 172.9mg; sodium 944.2mg. Full Nutrition
