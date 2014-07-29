Mushroom, Shrimp, and Winter Melon Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 255.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 23.6g 47 %
carbohydrates: 35.3g 11 %
dietary fiber: 6.7g 27 %
sugars: 1.6g
fat: 4.2g 7 %
saturated fat: 0.7g 3 %
cholesterol: 172.9mg 58 %
vitamin a iu: 240.6IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 12.7mg 98 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 36 %
vitamin c: 29.1mg 49 %
folate: 71mcg 18 %
calcium: 90.5mg 9 %
iron: 4.2mg 23 %
magnesium: 101.1mg 36 %
potassium: 793mg 22 %
sodium: 944.2mg 38 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 38
