Pastillas de Leche

This a Filipino delicacy! Milk candies are very easy to make. They are soft and sweet and perfect to bring for any gatherings. No cooking required.

By My Style Recipe by Malou

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
40 pastillas de leche
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour condensed milk into a bowl. Sift powdered milk into the condensed milk and mix thoroughly with a spatula. Let sit for 8 to 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour sugar onto a plate. Shape mixture into small logs and roll in the sugar. Wrap pastillas de leche individually in plastic wrap.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 9.5mg; sodium 36.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022