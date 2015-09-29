Super Easy Fried Chicken

Rating: Unrated

I had a craving for fried chicken one night, when the internet was down, and just threw this together, and my family loved it! They said it was better than takeout!

By Kelly Shanley

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour chicken broth into a large mixing bowl.

  • Wash chicken pieces and pat dry. Place chicken pieces into the broth and let soak while preparing flour mixture.

  • Mix flour, garlic powder, onion powder, seasoned salt, lemon-pepper seasoning, salt, basil, oregano, and cayenne pepper together in a large, shallow dish until well blended.

  • Heat 2 inches oil in a deep saucepan over medium heat.

  • Remove one piece of chicken at a time from the broth and dredge in the flour mixture until evenly coated. Lower a few pieces of coated chicken carefully into the hot oil. Fry until golden brown and juices run clear, about 10 minutes per side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat with remaining chicken.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients. The actual amount of breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
830 calories; protein 47g; carbohydrates 52.1g; fat 46.7g; cholesterol 193.7mg; sodium 2146.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

