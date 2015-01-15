Lutefisk

This is a Scandinavian dish. Lutefisk is cod that was was traditionally dried for storage through the winter. Then when it was time to use it, it was soaked in a mixture of lye and water which rehydrated and softened it. The texture is like Jell-O® and will fall apart easily so it needs to be handled carefully. It is an odd food for sure, fish-flavored Jell-O®, so don't be too critical. Some people love it, others will hate it. This is just the best way I have found to prepare it.

By S H Muck

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water and salt to a rolling boil. Add lutefisk and return to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover, and let sit for 8 minutes. Check with an instant-read thermometer to make sure the internal temperature has reached 140 degrees F (60 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Carefully remove lutefisk from water using a scoop strainer or skimmer spoon. Cover with melted butter and serve immediately.

Cook's Notes:

If you like a salty flavor you can use up to 3 tablespoons salt per quart of water, but I don't care for that much.

If you are cooking 6 or more servings you can use less water and salt, just keep the ratio of water to salt the same. The timing is important because you want to serve this fish as soon as it is ready.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 71.4g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 187.8mg; sodium 10639.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022