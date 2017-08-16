Golden Sesame Balls

A Chinese pastry with lotus paste filling.

By imperiallamianchi

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 sesame balls
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine sugar and shortening in a bowl to make a paste. Add rice flour, baking powder, and ice water and mix everything into a dough ball. Wrap in plastic film and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Remove dough from fridge and separate into 6 equal portions. Roll into balls and flatten the balls into thin disks. Portion lotus paste into 6 equal parts and roll into small balls. Set a lotus paste ball in the center of the flattened dough disks and wrap dough around the lotus paste. Roll between the palms of your hands until all the seams are gone and no lotus paste is showing.

  • Pour sesame seeds onto a saucer and roll finished balls in the sesame seeds. Roll balls between your palms one more time to make sure sesame seeds stick.

  • Pour oil into a pot and heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Drop balls into the hot oil and fry until golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from the hot oil with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel-lined plate to absorb the excess oil

  • Serve - be careful! The lotus paste inside the balls will be very hot.

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 15.1g; sodium 42.2mg. Full Nutrition
