Stewed Yellow Summer Squash

Summer yellow squash, Southern-style.

By Ed Canipelli

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut bacon into 1/4-inch thick strips (lardons). Slice squash and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Cook bacon lardons in a saucepan over medium heat until crispy, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Add squash, onion, sugar, salt, and pepper to the bacon and bacon grease. Add enough water to cover and cook over medium-low heat for 45 minutes. Much of the water will evaporate; add more if needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 9.9mg; sodium 3706.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022