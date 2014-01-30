Strawberry Italian Ice

This Italian ice recipe is good for summer.

By isaias1234

prep:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Combine strawberries, sugar, orange juice, and lemon-lime soda in a blender; blend until smooth.

  • Transfer into a freezer safe container and freeze for about 2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use any frozen fruit, berries work especially well. Just make sure they are frozen first.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 17.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2.9mg. Full Nutrition
