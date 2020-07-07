Oreo® Ice Cream
This is a super simple recipe make some delicious Oreo® ice cream and you don't need an ice cream maker.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
The sugar is optional, as the Oreo(R) cookies are already very sweet.
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full package of Oreo's(R), however the full package is not used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 307.3mg. Full Nutrition