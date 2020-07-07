Oreo® Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated

This is a super simple recipe make some delicious Oreo® ice cream and you don't need an ice cream maker.

By dominictermine

prep:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Crush 20 Oreo® cookies. Reserve remaining cookies for another use.

  • Beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Gently fold in crushed Oreo's®, condensed milk, sugar, and vanilla without destroying the fluff of the whipped cream.

  • Transfer into a freezer-safe container and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.

Cook's Note:

The sugar is optional, as the Oreo(R) cookies are already very sweet.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full package of Oreo's(R), however the full package is not used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 307.3mg. Full Nutrition
