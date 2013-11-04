Slow Cooker Hyderabadi Haleem (Lentil and Lamb Stew)

This dish is a delicacy in Hyderabad, India and it really tastes divine, especially in the winter months. Hope you enjoy it! When serving, garnish with fried onions and freshly squeezed lime juice and some melted butter. Eat with carrots and cucumber on the side.

By noorchand

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
13 hrs 20 mins
total:
13 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wash haleem mix several times until the water runs clear. Transfer to a slow cooker and add water to cover by 2 inches. Cook on High for 12 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Open slow cooker. If lentil pieces are too big, blend with a hand-held mixer.

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onions and fry until transparent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add ginger-garlic paste and fry for 1 to 2 more minutes. Add lamb, salt, cumin, coriander, garam masala, turmeric, and cayenne pepper; mix well. Add just enough water to cover the lamb and bring to a boil.

  • Reduce heat to medium and cook for 45 minutes to an hour. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the lamb should read at least 130 degrees F (54 degrees C) for medium. Remove lamb pieces and set aside to cool.

  • Add cooked haleem mix to the leftover lamb stock and mix well; bring to a boil. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly to prevent mixture from sticking to the bottom, until raw smell of lentils is gone, about 5 minutes.

  • Shred lamb and add back to the pot. Mix in whisked yogurt and cook for 10 to 15 minutes. Add lemon juice, increase heat to high, and cook and stir until raw citrus small is gone, 2 to 3 minutes; consistency should be not too thick and not too thin, but just in the middle.

  • Add cilantro, mint, and chopped chile peppers; reduce heat to low and steam for 1 to 2 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

All of the spices, pre-packaged haleem mix (a mixture of various lentils and bulgur), ginger-garlic paste, and fried onions can be found at any local Indian store.

You can substitute the lamb with other meats or with vegan or vegetarian options.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
469 calories; protein 28.7g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1206.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022