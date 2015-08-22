Guava Jam
This is a delish jam for breakfast, peanut butter and jam sandwiches, or for baking.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
80
Original recipe yields 80 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Guavas are naturally high in pectin. However, their pectin content goes down as they ripen. If the jam thickens on its own to where it drips very slowly off a spoon, do not add pectin. However, if it does not thicken up enough, you will need pectin.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition