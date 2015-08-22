Guava Jam

This is a delish jam for breakfast, peanut butter and jam sandwiches, or for baking.

By pattyshaw

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 40 mins
additional:
12 hrs 10 mins
total:
14 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
80
Yield:
6 half pints
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut each guava into 8 pieces. Place in a pot and fill with water until guavas are just covered; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until fruit is very soft, about 1 hour. Remove from the heal and let cool for 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Strain contents of the pot through a fine mesh sieve into a 1-quart liquid measure, using a spatula to push fruit through the sieve so only seeds and skins remain. Take note, you should get about 4 cups fruit. Clean the pot and pour the fruit back in.

  • For every cup of fruit, add 1 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon lime juice. Stirring constantly, bring to a simmer and continue to cook until sugar is dissolved and jam has thickened, 15 to 20 minutes. If the jam thickens on its own and drips very slowly off a spoon, do not add pectin. However, if it does not thicken up enough, add liquid pectin and simmer for 1 minute longer. Pull off the heat.

  • While jam is cooking, inspect six 1/2-pint jars for cracks and rings for rust, discarding any defective ones. Immerse in simmering water until jam is ready. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water.

  • Fill hot, sterilized jars to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a clean knife or thin spatula around the insides of the jars to remove any air bubbles. Wipe rims with a moist paper towel to remove any residue. Top with lids and screw rings on tightly.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars 2 inches apart into the boiling water using a holder. Pour in more boiling water to cover jars by at least 1 inch. Bring to a rolling boil, cover, and process for 10 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and let rest, several inches apart, for 12 to 24 hours. Press the center of each lid with a finger to ensure the lid does not move up or down. Remove the rings for storage and store in a cool, dark area.

Cook's Note:

Guavas are naturally high in pectin. However, their pectin content goes down as they ripen. If the jam thickens on its own to where it drips very slowly off a spoon, do not add pectin. However, if it does not thicken up enough, you will need pectin.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition
