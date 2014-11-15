Grand Marnier® Scallops Appetizer with Fois Gras

"Sinfully delicious" is the most often comment I've received about this dish.

By Linda Loves Food

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse scallops and pat dry with paper towel. Pour all but 1 tablespoon Grand Marnier® into a glass or ceramic bowl and add scallops; marinate for 1 hour. Reserve remaining 1 tablespoon Grand Marnier®.

  • Drain scallops and pat with paper towels until very dry. Let rest at least 15 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper on both sides. Sprinkle fois gras slice with salt and pepper on both sides.

  • Combine Seville orange marmalade and reserved Grand Marnier® in a small nonstick pot over very low heat until marmalade has thickened and has the consistency of chutney, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Melt butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until it sizzles. Add scallops and pan-fry until well caramelized, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip scallops and pan-fry for 1 more minute. Remove from heat and transfer to a serving plate.

  • Meanwhile, quickly sear fois gras in a small nonstick saucepan over medium-high heat on both sides, about 30 to 40 seconds per side; do not overcook! Remove from heat and transfer to a small plate. Cut into 6 equal pieces with a sharp knife.

  • To assemble, top each scallop with a slice of fois gras, 1/2 teaspoon marmalade, and a sprig of watercress.

Cook's Note:

The larger the scallop, the better this recipe turns out. Do not attempt with bay scallops, they're just not big enough. If you can't find fresh watercress for the garnish, I've substituted chopped baby arugula with similar results.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 56.8mg; sodium 236.4mg. Full Nutrition
