Spotty Sandwiches
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 285.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.4g 19 %
carbohydrates: 27.2g 9 %
dietary fiber: 3.2g 13 %
sugars: 4g
fat: 15.6g 24 %
saturated fat: 2.9g 14 %
cholesterol: 111.2mg 37 %
vitamin a iu: 2926.3IU 59 %
niacin equivalents: 4.1mg 32 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 14 %
vitamin c: 5.5mg 9 %
folate: 65.2mcg 16 %
calcium: 94.8mg 10 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 37.8mg 14 %
potassium: 229.4mg 6 %
sodium: 453.7mg 18 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 20 %
calories from fat: 140.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.