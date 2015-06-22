Spotty Sandwiches

This is a little appetizer that is super easy to make. Enjoy!

By Chelsea

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Combine egg and mayonnaise in a small bowl and blend until well combined.

  • Using a giraffe-shaped cookie cutter, cut out out shapes from brown and white bread. Cut out tiny rounds with the tip of a metal piping tube and replace the rounds with opposite colored bread circles.

  • Spread egg and mayonnaise mixture over 1/2 of the bread shapes and top with the remaining shapes. Arrange on a serving platter with mustard for the sun and cress for the grass. Cut carrot slices into flowers and arrange in the "grass".

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 111.2mg; sodium 453.7mg. Full Nutrition
