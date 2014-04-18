Costa Rican Gallo Pinto

A traditional Costa Rican breakfast and my favorite breakfast recipe. When you serve it, you can add up the Costa Rican famous Lizano sauce (kind of an English sauce) that brings up the gallo pinto's flavor.

By Nat May

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper, celery, and garlic and saute until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in black beans with their juices, salt, and pepper. Saute until some of the liquid evaporates, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in rice.

  • Cover and let simmer until vegetables are soft and flavors have melded, about 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Spice it up according to taste. You can use cooked red beans instead of black.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 2.1g; sodium 238.5mg. Full Nutrition
