Cuban Black Beans (Frijoles Negros)

This is my favorite recipe, shown to me by my mother, and shown to her by her mother and so on. It is amazing! Make sure to follow instructions perfectly so the beans do not come out salty. The secret is the teaspoon of sugar. Serve with white rice.

By mtndew2034

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine black beans in a large pot over medium heat. Add olive oil, garlic, sugar, bay leaf, sazon seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, oregano, salt, and pepper; stir to combine. Stir in onion and bell pepper. Cover pot and simmer until flavors are well combined and onions and bell peppers are cooked thoroughly, 8 to 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Remove lid and adjust seasoning.

Cook's Note:

If you want spicy beans, just add some of your favorite hot sauce directly to the beans as they cook or serve it on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 41.3g; fat 10.9g; sodium 2396.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022