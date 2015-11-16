Icelandic Fish Cakes (Fish Balls)

A traditional Icelandic dish.

By Fabwick

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Break cod into pieces and place in a food processor with soy creamer, onion, eggs, potato starch, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper; process until evenly blended. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

  • Remove from the refrigerator and shape into balls (think crab cake size but thicker.)

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add fish balls and saute on all sides until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Add 1/2 inch water to the skillet with wine. Cover, bring to a simmer, and cook until cooked through, about 10 more minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use half-and-half in place of soy creamer, and real butter in place of vegan butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 22.1g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 4g; cholesterol 88.2mg; sodium 171.4mg. Full Nutrition
