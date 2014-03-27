Steamed Salmon Steaks with Lemon Butter and Fennel

Salmon steaks are seasoned with fennel seed, steamed to flaky perfection, and topped with a rich lemony butter sauce in this quick and easy recipe for two.

By Danusia

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Season salmon steaks with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with fennel seeds. Slice 1/2 of the lemon and juice the remaining half; set both aside.

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add salmon steaks, cover, and steam until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 8 minutes.

  • While the salmon is cooking, melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Remove from the heat and stir in lemon juice.

  • Remove salmon from the steamer. Remove and discard skins, and arrange salmon on a plate. Pour lemon butter over top and decorate with fennel fronds and lemon slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 31.8g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 125.5mg; sodium 222.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
