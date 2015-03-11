Barbecue Pork and Beans for a Crowd

A similar version of this barbecue bean recipe was served as a side dish at our church 4th of July picnic every year. This is a very hearty recipe and it is very popular at potlucks.

By kandbhamm

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 55 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
40 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onions and fry until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add kidney beans, barbeque sauce, brown sugar, vinegar, liquid smoke, and pepper; cook until bubbly, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • When the beans have simmered for about 50 minutes, place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels and chop when cool enough to handle.

  • Add black beans and chopped bacon to the Dutch oven. Cover and simmer over low heat for 30 minutes.

  • Add drained pork and beans and undrained pork and beans. Cover and simmer until heated through, about 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can add 1 pound ground meat or meat substitute for more protein and serve this as a main dish, accompanied by a salad and corn bread or rolls.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 11.7mg; sodium 663.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022