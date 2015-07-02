4th of July Flag Cake

Family favorite for 4th of July barbecues. The combination of fresh berries and creamy vanilla pudding mix makes for a wonderful refreshing dessert.

By kerberr15

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x12-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cold milk and instant pudding in a bowl until no lumps remain. Beat cream cheese in a separate bowl until creamy. Gradually add in milk-pudding mixture and mix until smooth. Mix in whipped topping.

  • Mix graham cracker crumbs and melted butter in a bowl until crumbs are completely moistened. Spread into a 9x13-inch baking dish and push down to create an even crust.

  • Set aside 45 blueberries and 60 raspberries for topping. Mix remaining blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries together in a bowl and pour on top of the graham cracker crust. Spread pudding mixture evenly over the berries, making the top as smooth as possible. Top with reserved blueberries and raspberries to make a flag design.

Cook's Note:

This makes a pretty thick crust but the amounts of graham cracker and butter can be altered if you would like thicker or thinner crust. Also you may use more butter if graham crackers are too dry.

If you have any leftover pudding mixture and berries it is great to just eat as a pudding dessert with berries on top. I always double the recipe and make 2 desserts as it goes quick. Have fun creating other designs on the top for other special occasions too.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 32.5mg; sodium 244.4mg. Full Nutrition
