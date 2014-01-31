Spicy Eggplant Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated

Fresh basil adds a sweet taste to balance out the peppery flavor of this quick and easy spicy eggplant stir-fry.

By Marcia

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet or wok over high heat. Add oil and pepper flakes and allow to sizzle for 15 to 20 seconds. Add eggplant and toss in the oil. Cook, stirring every minute, until it just begins to char, about 5 minutes. Add onion, bell pepper, and garlic; stir-fry for 3 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Drizzle with soy sauce and vinegar, sprinkle with brown sugar and cornstarch, then toss to coat all of the vegetables. Cook until sauce has thickened, about 1 minute.

  • Remove from the heat, add basil, and toss to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 10g; sodium 912.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022