Spicy Eggplant Stir-Fry
Servings Per Recipe: 3
Calories: 210.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.9g 10 %
carbohydrates: 29.1g 9 %
dietary fiber: 9.8g 39 %
sugars: 13.3g
fat: 10g 15 %
saturated fat: 1.6g 8 %
vitamin a iu: 2459.8IU 49 %
niacin equivalents: 3.4mg 26 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 30 %
vitamin c: 62.9mg 105 %
folate: 88.1mcg 22 %
calcium: 72mg 7 %
iron: 1.7mg 10 %
magnesium: 59.1mg 21 %
potassium: 777.7mg 22 %
sodium: 912.6mg 37 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 89.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
