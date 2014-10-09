Vegan Eggplant Pomodoro

Breaded slices of mustard- and mayo-dipped eggplant are served with a fresh-tasting, pomodoro sauce in this simple vegan dish that's like eggplant Parmesan, without the cheese!

By AR Cook

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Combine vegan mayonnaise and mustard in a bowl until well blended. Coat each slice of eggplant in the mayo-mustard mixture, then coat with bread crumbs. Arrange coated slices on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tender, about 45 minutes.

  • While the eggplant is baking, heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add tomatoes, garlic, and basil; saute until fragrant and heated through, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Serve eggplant slices with a generous portion of the tomato mixture.

Cook's Note:

Make sure your vegan mayonnaise has some fat in it. I use Italian-style bread crumbs.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of mayo-mustard mixture and bread crumbs. The actual amount used and consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
597 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 55.5g; fat 39.7g; sodium 1035.4mg. Full Nutrition
