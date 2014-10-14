Vegan Japanese Eggplant Chili

Hearty vegan eggplant chili. The cocoa adds depth of color and character to this satisfying meal. The mushrooms, Japanese eggplant, and lentils fill out the dish with complementary textures. Toddler- and hubby-approved!

By Michelle Atkinson

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onions and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add eggplant, mushrooms, and 1/2 cup water; cook until eggplant is tender, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add diced tomatoes, kidney beans, butternut squash, lentils, remaining 1/2 cup water, bell peppers, cocoa powder, chili powder, and cumin; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until butternut squash and lentils are tender, 30 to 40 minutes.

Cook's Note:

To thicken, boil off liquid or stir against sides of pot in such a way as to mash butternut squash into the chili.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 2.9g; sodium 296.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022