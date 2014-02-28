Classic Country Green Beans

Rating: Unrated

I love green beans in any form, but this is my family's absolute favorite way to eat them. There are never any leftovers!

By SunnyDaysNora

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Empty canned green beans with liquid into a large saucepan. Add enough water to just cover beans. Stir in fatback, bouillon, onion powder, garlic powder, seasoned salt, and pepper until well combined; bring to a boil.

  • Boil for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 more minutes.

Cook's Note:

Beans can be allowed to cook on low heat for up to 2 hours if desired for a softer consistency and deeper flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 6.1mg; sodium 1025.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
