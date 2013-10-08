Chicken Normandy (Escalope de Poulet a la Normande)

Rating: Unrated

This is how my mum and grandma make chicken Normandy. The main things in this recipe are to have the chicken breasts really tender and the sauce not too liquidy. Bon appetit!

By CeliaBC

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Pan-sear chicken breasts in the hot oil until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove chicken breasts from the skillet.

  • Add drained mushrooms to the pan juices in the skillet and cook until they start to pop, about 5 minutes.

  • Whisk together cream, egg yolk, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a small bowl; pour into the skillet with the mushrooms. Return chicken breasts to the skillet and simmer over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally to prevent the egg yolk from setting, until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 15 to 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the chicken breast should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Serve with cooked white rice.

Cook's Notes:

Start with 1 tablespoon mustard for the sauce, taste, and see if you need to add more.

For a thicker sauce, mix 1 tablespoon cornstarch with a bit of water and add mixture to the skillet. Mix well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 34g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 30.2g; cholesterol 213.3mg; sodium 323.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
lutzflcat
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2021
12.28.21 I used chicken tenders and sautéed some baby bella mushrooms instead of using canned. The creamy sauce is both outstanding (although decadent) and thickened very quickly. So thick that I added a little milk and simmered over low heat for less than 10 minutes, at which time my chicken tenders were done (checked with a meat thermometer). I did add more Dijon mustard (personal taste). CeliaBC, your Mom and Grandma certainly knew how to make Chicken Normandy. Thanks for sharing the recipe. Read More
