South African-Inspired Butternut Soup

Was looking for something warming for a dinner with my best friend and Gluwein and came across this recipe. Time did not permit that I cook so my fiance did it two days before, let it cook for a day or so on low, and wow, what a winner. Did not have the Gluwein though, but next time we will and I'm sure it will be the best. Great with olive bread toasted under the oven grill.

By Sch-D

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onions, jalapeno, and elephant garlic and cook until onions are soft and transparent, about 5 minutes. Stir in chicken stock and lemon juice until well mixed. Add butternut squash and water; bring to a boil.

    Advertisement

  • Reduce heat and simmer until squash is tender and soup is thick, about 1 hour. Puree with an immersion blender until smooth.

  • Ladle hot soup into bowls and swirl cream in the center of each bowl just before serving.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute 3 regular garlic cloves for the elephant garlic.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 8g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 261.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022