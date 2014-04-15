Chocolate-Coffee Dacquoise
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 350.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.8g 10 %
carbohydrates: 26.9g 9 %
dietary fiber: 1.9g 8 %
sugars: 22.4g
fat: 25.9g 40 %
saturated fat: 13g 65 %
cholesterol: 98.6mg 33 %
vitamin a iu: 592.1IU 12 %
niacin equivalents: 1.2mg 9 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 3 %
vitamin c: 0.3mg 1 %
folate: 13.7mcg 3 %
calcium: 49.5mg 5 %
iron: 0.6mg 4 %
magnesium: 26.5mg 10 %
potassium: 173.4mg 5 %
sodium: 100.3mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 233.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.