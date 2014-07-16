Conchiglie Pasta with Sweet Corn and Cherry Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated

Fresh and just-picked flavor are the best words to describe this pasta dish. It's so sweet that our kids gobbled it up. It's also good chilled!

By Patty McKay LaMaestra

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add conchiglie and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 10 to 12 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, bring a separate pot of water to a boil. Add corn and boil for 2 minutes. Remove and run under cold water to cool.

  • Hold each cob upright in the base of a large serving bowl, and cut kernels off with a sharp knife.

  • Drain pasta; add to the corn. Add tomatoes, olive oil, prosciutto, pesto, basil, and salt; toss thoroughly.

  • Serve immediately (or refrigerate for up to 2 days), topped with Parmesan cheese.

Cook's Notes:

Prosciutto is optional, but if using, you can substitute diced, pre-cooked sausage, if preferred.

Do Ahead or Delegate: Cook the pasta and store it tossed with a little oil to prevent sticking, cook the corn and remove the kernels from the cob, cut the tomatoes, dice the prosciutto or sausage (if using) and refrigerate, grate the Parmesan cheese if necessary and refrigerate, or fully prepare and refrigerate the dish.

Scramble Flavor Booster: Add the juice of 1/2 fresh lime or lemon, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar or 1/2 teaspoon salt-free lemon-pepper seasoning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 54g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 503mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022