Wake Up Coffee Jelly

I have been making this coffee jelly for years and have not seen recipes for it. If you like coffee, you will probably like this.

By jimmyz

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
160
Yield:
5 8-ounce jars
Ingredients

Directions

  • Inspect five 8-ounce jars for cracks and rings for rust, discarding any defective ones. Immerse in simmering water until jelly is ready. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water.

  • Mix water and instant coffee in a pot; bring to a boil. Add pectin and bring back to a boil. Add sugar and bring back to a boil.

  • Boil the mixture for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring constantly. Pour jelly into hot, sterilized jars. Run a clean knife or thin spatula around the insides of the jars to remove any air bubbles. Wipe rims with a moist paper towel to remove any residue. Top with lids and screw rings on tightly.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars 2 inches apart into the boiling water using a holder. Pour in more boiling water to cover jars by at least 1 inch. Bring to a rolling boil, cover, and process for 10 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and let rest, several inches apart, for 12 to 24 hours. Press the center of each lid with a finger to ensure the lid does not move up or down. Remove the rings for storage and store in a cool, dark area.

Cook's Notes:

The amount of coffee can be adjusted to your taste preferences. This jelly does give you a jolt of caffeine. Not recommended before bedtime or for kids. You can use instant decaffeinated coffee if you do not want the wake-up effect.

Use juice instead of water to make a different flavor of coffee jelly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
17 calories; carbohydrates 4.4g; sodium 0.1mg. Full Nutrition
