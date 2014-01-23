Cold Cucumber Salad with Feta and Bell Pepper

This is a recipe that is both healthy and delicious! The whole family will love this cucumber salad!

By jacobelicramer

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Cucumber Salad:
Dressing:

Directions

  • Set out cucumber slices decoratively on a plate and scatter diced mini pepper and feta cheese on top.

  • Stir together clementine juice, mayonnaise, and sugar in a small jar with a lid. Season with dill, salt, and pepper. Cover jar and shake until dressing is well combined. Drizzle dressing over cucumber mixture.

Cook's Note:

For better results, cut the cucumbers extremely thin. You can use a red or orange mini pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 22.1mg; sodium 296.2mg. Full Nutrition
