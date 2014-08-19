Clementine and Chocolate Chip Cake

I made the proto-type for this clementine cake by digging through the kitchen to see what we had. My seven-year-old son adored it. This is the second iteration and I found it's a winner. The whole fruit and whole flour provide a decent amount of nutrition for a dessert. The texture came out surprising smooth. Enjoy.

By Rene Vincent Carrillo

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 Bundt(R) cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®).

  • Puree clementines and apple in a food processor or blender. Place in a large mixing bowl or on in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add sugar, eggs, melted butter, and vanilla. Mix well. Add whole wheat and all-purpose flours, baking soda, and salt. Blend and then add chocolate chips for a quick incorporation. Transfer to the prepared cake pan.

  • Bake in the center of the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour.

Cook's Notes:

Do not add water to the fruit while pureeing. It will throw off the hydration something fierce!

Use a banana instead of the apple for some extra deliciousness! And you can substitute mandarin oranges for the clementines.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 51.1g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 366.8mg. Full Nutrition
