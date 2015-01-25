Creamy Vodka Fettuccine with Tomato, Smoked Salmon, and Caviar

This is a fettucine pasta recipe my friend sent me, which I've tweaked slightly. I haven't seen this on Allrecipes and since it always gets such raving reviews, I thought I'd share.

By MKZ

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan or wok over medium heat. Add onion and cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add salmon and tomato and season with salt and pepper.

  • Increase heat to high and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Pour in vodka, reduce heat, and simmer, until liquid is reduced by half, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour in cream and simmer until liquid reduced by half again, 3 to 5 minutes. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

  • Meanwhile, fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Cook fettuccine at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain, add to sauce and toss to coat.

  • Serve sprinkled with caviar and freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Cook's Notes:

The original recipe does say it yields 6 servings, but every time I serve this, I have to at least double the recipe because it goes so fast and everyone wants seconds! Sauce can be used over your favorite pasta - it's delicious over a cheese ravioli!

You can add more smoked salmon (my husband always requests this) and I always add way more than the suggested onion and garlic. If you're out of vodka, you can omit, but it will definitely not taste the same. The caviar, Parmesan, and parsley are optional but it's always nice to add the cheese at the minimum.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
845 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 86.9g; fat 44g; cholesterol 172.6mg; sodium 456.8mg. Full Nutrition
