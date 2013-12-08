Campanelle with Sausage and Roasted Red Peppers

Great Friday night dinner with fresh bread and wine.

By Ellen Trimboli

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Place bell peppers on a baking sheet skin-side up and broil until blackened, 8 to 10 minutes. When the peppers are cool enough to handle, scrape away the blackened skins with a knife and discard. Cut the flesh into 1-inch pieces.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta at a boil, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain and reserve 1/4 cup of the cooking water.

  • Meanwhile, heat olive oil over medium-high heat and cook sausage until well browned on both sides, about 5 minutes. Add roasted red bell pepper and continue cooking for about 3 minutes. Add olives, almonds, and thyme. Cover and simmer until flavors are combined, about 5 minutes.

  • Add 2 tablespoons of reserved cooking water and pasta to the sauce and season with salt and pepper. Toss until well combined, adding more cooking water if pasta seems too dry.

  • Serve with freshly grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Cook's Note:

It is an easy recipe to change up if you want. Try chicken sausage or chicken, use other color peppers, add mozzarella cheese etc.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
766 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 95.9g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 35.4mg; sodium 741.9mg. Full Nutrition
