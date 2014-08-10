Creamy Eggplant Campanelle

Rating: Unrated

I'm Italian and rarely cook with a recipe. I love to make things up with what I have on hand and this was one of those recipes! It seems like they turn out the best!

By vegiewings

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • While the pasta is cooking, add enough olive oil to coat the bottom of a large frying pan. Heat over medium heat. Add garlic to hot oil and saute until tender, but not brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggplant, salt, and pepper. Increase heat to medium-high and cook until eggplant is tender and browned, about 15 minutes.

  • While the eggplant is cooking, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add campanelle and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain.

  • Add cream cheese and 1/2 cup milk to the eggplant; stir to combine. Add more milk if necessary to make a smooth cream sauce. Add sun-dried tomatoes and cook until warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Serve eggplant mixture over pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 48.7g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 10.9mg; sodium 127.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

