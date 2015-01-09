Campanelle with Chicken, Pesto, and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated

A fantastic, easy to make campanelle pasta dish that is full of flavor! Serve with a crunchy baguette.

By Scott K

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken in a large glass or ceramic bowl and pour buttermilk over top. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 hours.

  • Drain buttermilk from the chicken.

  • Warm oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and sprinkle seasoned salt over top; cook until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Remove chicken to a plate and set aside.

  • Reduce heat to medium and add onion, garlic, and butter; cook until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and add half-and-half, sun-dried tomatoes, and pesto. Keep uncovered and simmer, stirring frequently, until tomatoes are tender and sauce has thickened, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add campanelle and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain.

  • Add pasta to the sauce in the skillet, along with chicken, pine nuts, feta cheese, and Parmesan cheese. Stir to coat with sauce and cook until heated through, about 3 more minutes.

Cook's Notes:

An alternative for buttermilk is 1 cup milk mixed with 1 tablespoon lemon juice.

For a healthier, but just as tasty version, substitute fat-free evaporated milk for the half-and-half and 1/4 cup white wine for the butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
618 calories; protein 38.3g; carbohydrates 53.2g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 110.6mg; sodium 533.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
