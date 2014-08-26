Filipino Young Coconut Pie (Buko Pie)

Buko pie is a scrumptious Filipino dessert, with a rich and satisfying tropical taste. Make it once, and your friends will ask you to make it forever after.

By BethE

prep:
40 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 9-inch pies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Chill pie crusts until ready to use.

  • Cut away the husk from the coconuts and drain the juice (refrigerate juice and drink later). Break open the coconuts and carefully remove the white pulp. Put the pulp into a food processor and pulse until the pulp is cut into very small pieces. Pour into a large microwave-safe bowl.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Bake the empty pie crusts for 10 minutes, then remove, and let sit while the filling is being prepared.

  • Add coconut cream, condensed and evaporated milk, and salt to the coconut pulp and mix with a wooden spoon to avoid metal discoloring the coconut pulp. Beat eggs in a separate bowl with an electric mixer until foamy. Add cornstarch and mix fully until lumps are gone. Pour the egg mixture into the coconut mixture.

  • Place bowl in the microwave and heat on low setting, stirring occasionally, until mixture has come to a boil and thickened, 2 to 5 minutes. Remove bowl from the microwave and stir in vanilla. Pour mixture into the 2 pie crusts.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until coconut custard is set and the temperature in the middle of the coconut custard is 160 degrees F (71 degrees C), about 20 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Refrigerate so they are completely chilled before serving, at least 1 hour.

Cook's Note:

Once you've tasted buko pie, you'll never again eat conventional flaked coconut cream pie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
675 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 64.4g; fat 43.6g; cholesterol 70mg; sodium 390.6mg. Full Nutrition
