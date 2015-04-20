Easy Coconut Rice Pudding

This coconut rice pudding is a great use for leftover rice. My kids love it!

By Victoria Andrus

prep:
5 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
11 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place leftover rice in a sauce pan; add coconut milk over top. Stir in sugar, coconut oil, butter, vanilla, and salt.

  • Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and mixture is hot, about 6 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Be sure to use sticky white rice!

For a thicker pudding, add cornstarch. I used the oil to prevent sticking, you could omit. Honey could be substituted for the sugar as well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 57.5g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 106.3mg. Full Nutrition
