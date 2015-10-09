Spiced Coconut Rice

A creamy, lightly spiced rice that is so easy to make. Top with some green onions or chives for color and serve next to chicken or lamb.

By Kari

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat coconut oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and saute until onion turns clear, 1 to 2 minutes. Add rice, curry powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper and stir constantly for 1 minute.

    Advertisement

  • Add coconut milk, chicken broth, and toasted coconut; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer until all liquid is absorbed, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 13g; cholesterol 1.1mg; sodium 227.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022