Coconut Rice Krispie® Treats

A coconut twist in the classic school lunch treat! Perfect for kids and if you snag some for yourself too, we won't tell. One thing I love about these is how customizable they are. Lemon coconut? Chocolate coconut? Sure! You can do practically anything with add-ins. These are also good because unlike other recipes, they use condensed milk, which gives it a rich sweetness. It's safe to say these beat the store-bought ones!

By BlipBlop Bloop

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 treats
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine condensed milk, coconut milk, and butter in a medium pan over low heat. Stir until butter has melted and everything is fully incorporated. Stir in salt.

  • Increase heat to medium-low and add marshmallows. Stir until marshmallows are fully melted into liquid and you have a thick, almost jelly-like consistency; it should stick together and come clean off the sides of the pan.

  • Increase heat to medium and melt the mixture a little bit more so it's a thinner liquid. Remove from the heat and stir in rice cereal and 1/2 cup coconut flakes, making sure all are evenly coated. Let sit and cool for 30 minutes.

  • Wearing plastic gloves, use your hands to roll mixture into 1-inch diameter balls. Top with additional coconut flakes if desired.

Cook's Note:

If you would like, fold in additional toppings like nuts or chocolate chips. Add them with the cereal and coconut flakes and make sure every part of the mixture has the same consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 6.8mg; sodium 69mg. Full Nutrition
