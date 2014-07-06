Homemade Coconut Ice Cream

I grew up with my Dad's version of this homemade coconut ice cream recipe and I wanted a non-dairy ice cream that still took me back to my childhood. I really like this version!

By MaryLou Hunter

prep:
20 mins
additional:
4 hrs 20 mins
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Whisk eggs for about 30 seconds and set aside.

  • Mix 2 cans of coconut milk and coconut cream together; add sugar and whisk. Mix in vanilla; mix in eggs.

  • Pour mixture into a 4-quart ice cream maker, add enough remaining coconut milk until you reach the max line, and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions, about 20 minutes. Transfer to an airtight container and freeze until firm, about 4 hours.

Per Serving:
469 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 53.9g; fat 27.9g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 48mg. Full Nutrition
