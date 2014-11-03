Sweet and Savory Garlic Noodles

Sweet, salty, savory, and addicting noodle dish. Kid-friendly and great for potlucks.

By FrankandTina Holmes

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain.

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add celery and onion and saute until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and saute until fragrant, about 1 minute, being careful it doesn't burn.

  • Mix soy sauce and sugar together in a small bowl; stir in to the vegetable mixture. Immediately add drained spaghetti and cook until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve hot.

Cook's Note:

Use low-sodium soy sauce for less salty flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 64.4g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 1370.5mg. Full Nutrition
